Kiara Advani revisits her childhood with a video on Children’s Day

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Kiara Advani re-shared a post from her childhood on Instagram.

Her cutest moments were included in the video compilation, which was first distributed via a fan account.

In the video, baby Kiara danced in a room filled with lights while sporting a pink dress.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Kiara Advani re-shared a post from her childhood on Instagram. Her cutest moments were included in the video compilation, which was first distributed via a fan account. The message was reacted to by fans. In the video, baby Kiara danced in a room filled with lights while sporting a pink dress. A photo of her holding a corn appeared in the video. Kiara grinned and posed for the camera while drinking from a Cinderella cup.

Also Read Kiara Advani in a Celia Kritharioti black strapless gown is pure fire play November is pleasant due to weddings, as it is well known We...

Taking to Instagram Stories, she re-shared the video made by a fan and wrote, “Happy Children’s Day (girl emoji).” Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Alee (aw) chhoti (small) Kiara.” Another fan commented, “Awesome and adorable.” Other fan wrote, “So cute yaa.” Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kiara’s Mou🕊️ (@kiarafcs) Advertisement

With Fugly, Kiara made her acting debut in 2014. She has acted in a number of movies, including Good Newsz, Kabir Singh, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has appeared in Shershaah and Guilty on the big screen in more sombre parts.

Since their time spent working together on Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara had been rumoured to be dating. Although the actors themselves had not made their relationship official, it became so when director Karan Johar recently made the announcement on his chat programme Koffee With Karan, season 7. Sidharth is “more than a close friend” to Kiara, she admitted. On Karan’s show, Kiara had added, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah.”

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looking for wedding venues in Chandigarh Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating since Koffee With Karan....

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were two of Kiara’s recent releases that did well at the box office.

She will appear in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and. Additionally, she is working on RC 15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik.