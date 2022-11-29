King Khan’s photo with Kumaar goes viral

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in five years.

The teaser recently went viral.

The first song will be released in December, before the trailer.

Advertisement

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in five years. In Siddharth Anand’s film, he’ll reteam with Deepika Padukone. First film featuring John Abraham. The teaser recently went viral. The first song will be released in December, before the trailer. Kumaar, who wrote the film’s lyrics, shared a selfie with Shah Rukh to tease fans.

Kumaar shared the photo and said the songs are coming shortly. King Khan takes a photo while Kumaar poses next to him. He wrote, “Seat ki peti kholdo.. mousam musical hone wala hai..! @iamsrk @shekharravjiani @vishaldadlani.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kumaarofficial (@kumaarofficial)

Advertisement

Fans dropped fire emojis after he posted the photo. “Acting king with lyrics king.” Another fan asked, “Song kab aane wala hai Date kuch hint dedo #PATHAAN.”

Media informed that “The makers are tight-lipped about the plot of Pathaan and want to keep the world under wraps to build anticipation among the audience. The marketing campaign of the film will begin in the month of December, as the team is planning to launch two spectacular dance numbers from the film before dropping the theatrical trailer in January.”

The director agreed, “Pathaan has two spectacular songs, and fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we have decided to give people ample of time to enjoy the songs before the film releases. December is a party and holiday season for people across the globe, so we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer.”

Also Read What interesting thing Vicky Kaushal learnt from Shah Rukh Khan? Vicky Kaushal shares what he learned from Shah Rukh Khan on how...