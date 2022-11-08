Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis worried Anupam Kher

Three senior citizens dream of climbing Mount Everest at their age.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai has everyone’s attention. Three senior citizens dream of climbing Mount Everest at their age. Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Sarika star. The cast is currently promoting and giving interviews. Anupam opened up about his wife Kirron Kher’s cancer journey in a recent interview.

Anupam Kher on Kirron’s cancer victory

Kirron Kher’s cancer victory is their biggest victory, according to Anupam Kher. He joked that Kirron is working again and the human spirit is strong. Anupam Kher said quitting was never an option and Uunchai is about healing. Anupam was asked if he told Kirron to work slowly when she returned. The Uunchai star was worried. He said, “The big C is a dreaded illness. But today, medical science has bettered by leaps and bounds. And thankfully, she had a good team of doctors at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.”

Uunchai’s trailer shows Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa discussing climbing Mount Everest. Before they can finish, Danny dies. His three friends decide to bury his ashes at Mount Everest. The film’s trainer is Parineeti. Uunchai will be released on November 11, 2022.