Krishna, Mahesh Babu’s father, dies at 79

Superstar Krishna, the father of Mahesh Babu, dies at the age of 79

The actor passed away at around 4 am while being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a heart arrest on November 13

Krishna was taken to the hospital on November 13 at 2:30 a.m. after experiencing cardiac arrest. He was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment and observation after receiving urgent CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). But despite the efforts of the medics, he passed away today, leaving his family and supporters with a profound hole.

Advertisement

Krishna was hospitalised

Due to a heart attack, Krishna was admitted to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on November 13. As they issued a health advisory, the physicians said that he is very ill and dependent on a ventilator.

According to the physicians, “He arrived in a critical condition at the hospital at midnight. We performed CPR for a cardiac arrest, sent him to the intensive care unit, and he is currently stable. A group of cardiologists and doctors constantly monitor his health. We are unable to predict the outcome at this time. The best care is being given by our team. We will learn more about his condition within the next 24 hours.”

Family of Ghattamaneni

For the Ghattamaneni family, who had already been dealing with the deaths of Indira Devi and Vijay Nirmala, this is a tremendous loss. Both the superstar’s second wife, Vijaya Nirmala, and his first wife, Indira Devi, who was the mother of Mahesh Babu, passed away in 2019. On January 8, 2022, his eldest son Ramesh Babu also passed away after a protracted illness.

Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini are Krishna’s surviving children.

Advertisement

Career of Krishna

Ghattamaneni In 1965, Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, better known as Krishna, made his feature film debut as the lead in Adurthi Subba Rao’s Thene Manasulu. The film ended up being a financial success. The actor, whose nearly five-decade-long cinema career included over 350 roles, appeared in a wide range of films. Some of his best-known works were Gudachaari 116, Marapurani Katha, Manchi Kutumbam, Atthagaaru Kotthakodalu, Undamma Bottu Pedatha, and others.

Additionally, he appeared in almost 25 films alongside Mahesh Babu. The father-and-son team, who have a very tight relationship, has collaborated on films such as Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117, and Poratam.