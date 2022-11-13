Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays

Her denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was A+.

Denim is trouble-free. This fabric is warm and stylish. This denim outfit caught everyone’s eye on the deck. Kriti Sanon’s visual proofs are currently hot. Her denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was A+. What gives? Just look at those jeans.

Kanika Goyal Label is our go-to for edgy, bold, and eccentric outfits. Her embellishments, patterns, and baggy fits make her outfits fashion statements. Alia Bhatt’s floral jeans and Ananya Panday’s houndstooth suit are some of our favourite style memories.

It’s everything and our new favorite. Kriti’s airport look was styled by Sukriti Grover. These are from the designer’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. It included a tight-fitting black sports bra and an oversized zipper jacket with long sleeves. Autumn-friendly, but zip it up to stay warm.

The 32-year-old wore high-waisted jeans with an elastic and tie-up waistband like track pants. 2022 denim? Yes. It had contrast and ripped black piping. Wide-leg pants matched Kriti’s accessories. It had silver pointed-toe pumps that matched her Joolry chain-link necklace. We like how this middle-part hairstyle is left loose and partially tied. We love her hairstyles. Finish with kohl, pink lipstick, highlighter, and eyeshadow.

