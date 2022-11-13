Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays

Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays

Articles
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays

Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays

Advertisement
  • Her denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was A+.
  • Kanika Goyal Label is our go-to for edgy, bold, and eccentric outfits.
  • Kriti’s airport look was styled by Sukriti Grover.
Advertisement

Denim is trouble-free. This fabric is warm and stylish. This denim outfit caught everyone’s eye on the deck. Kriti Sanon’s visual proofs are currently hot. Her denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was A+. What gives? Just look at those jeans.

Kanika Goyal Label is our go-to for edgy, bold, and eccentric outfits. Her embellishments, patterns, and baggy fits make her outfits fashion statements. Alia Bhatt’s floral jeans and Ananya Panday’s houndstooth suit are some of our favourite style memories.

It’s everything and our new favorite. Kriti’s airport look was styled by Sukriti Grover. These are from the designer’s Spring Summer 2023 collection. It included a tight-fitting black sports bra and an oversized zipper jacket with long sleeves. Autumn-friendly, but zip it up to stay warm.

The 32-year-old wore high-waisted jeans with an elastic and tie-up waistband like track pants. 2022 denim? Yes. It had contrast and ripped black piping. Wide-leg pants matched Kriti’s accessories. It had silver pointed-toe pumps that matched her Joolry chain-link necklace. We like how this middle-part hairstyle is left loose and partially tied. We love her hairstyles. Finish with kohl, pink lipstick, highlighter, and eyeshadow.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon talks about her mother’s support
Kriti Sanon talks about her mother’s support

Kriti Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, was her biggest supporter when she began...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story