Kriti Sanon in Michael Kors shows a blue-high fall look

Kriti Sanon’s blue Bhediya promotions are chic.

Kriti Sanon wears a Michael Kors set.

The 32-year-old likes ponytails.

Advertisement

Knitted autumn love for a weekday breakfast. Kriti Sanon’s blue Bhediya promotions are chic. Her ethnic and casual looks are in the spotlight, and after days in jackets and similar picks, we’re happy to let them. The Bollywood actress’s latest airport is something even the fainthearted would love.

Ahmedabad is on our style mood boards. Denim jacket complemented her travel outfit. Denim outfits and accessories are popular. Her look was playful with a sporty twist, and it looks easy and fun to copy. If you want to take late-night drives or journeys in chilly weather, this zipper jacket with long sleeves, a collar, and roomy and long pockets won’t disappoint.

This well-fitted, trendy, and natty mix included a Michael Kors combo. Kriti’s knee-length stretch-knit skirt had a form-fitting silhouette, ribbed waistband, and hem all within the brand’s logo print, which looked luxe and fine with the diamond-shaped print.

Jacquard high-waisted skirt with crop top with close neck. Both cost Rs. 48,000. White sneakers, black sunnies, a Chanel for one, and mini gold hoop earrings add white to the blue-heavy look.

Grab basic makeup or your favourite lipstick for a quick, edgy look. If you’re travelling, wear light lipstick and makeup; otherwise, go all-out. The 32-year-old likes ponytails.

Advertisement

Also Read Kriti Sanon in all-denim Kanika Goyal Label slays Her denim-on-denim look for Bhediya movie promotions was A+. Kanika Goyal Label...