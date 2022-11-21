Advertisement
Kriti Sanon reveals Varun Dhawan’s flaws most relatable

Articles
  • Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya opens November 25.
  • Amar Kaushik’s film revolves around werewolves, a new concept in Indian cinema.
  • Kriti Sanon revealed Varun Dhawan’s worst habit in a recent interview.
Kriti Sanon finds Varun Dhawan’s ‘detached’ phone manner annoying. She said Bhediya actor never says Hi, Hello, or Bye and never calls back. “Something that annoys me a bit, is when Varun talks on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. Secondly, always when he keeps the phone down there’s a subtle distraction. He doesn’t say bye, only ‘Okay I’ll just call you back haan.’ And the call never comes! It’s a very detached conversation at the beginning and the end. Like, sometimes, he won’t say bye and he will just vanish,”

Kriti loves Bhediya’s climax
Kriti Sanon chose a scene in Bhediya where she, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Sarwan Ali Palijo analyse Varun Dhawan’s ‘bum’ after he’s bitten by the Bhediya. Abhishek Bannerjee’s expressions were too funny to handle, according to the actress. Kriti revealed in an interview that she and Varun became friends during Dilwale, their first film together. The Bhediya leads are now closed.

On the Work in front, After Stree and Roohi, Amar Kaushik’s film is the third in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy franchise. Varun Dhawan is expected to play Bhediya in Stree 2 and other sequels.

