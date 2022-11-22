Kriti Sanon’s cut-out dress and Christian Louboutins confirm trend

Kriti Sanon showed a dress can be fierce and feminine.

Kriti wore Black Nosy Spiked T-Strap Red Sole Pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The actress wore a dress and a middle-parted ponytail.

This season's cut-out silhouettes are easy to spot. Kriti Sanon showed a dress can be fierce and feminine. The actress in the party-look. The actress has slayed everything from neon to satin. Contrary to her signature style, which favours bright colours, the Bhediya actress wore a monotone dress with cutouts. Decode the look here.

Black bodycon dresses are a wardrobe essential. Kriti Sanon’s latest look proves that a classic black dress is perfect for cocktail evenings. Kriti isn’t one to go basic with her wardrobe. The classic midi dress features a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated Kriti’s slender body. Vesper Kenzie Black Cut-out Midaxi Dress is made of viscose, nylon, and spandex. Long-sleeved midi dress has front cut-outs, a button collar that gives a halter neck illusion, and an invisible back zip.

Style icon can pair black dress with statement high heels. Kriti wore Black Nosy Spiked T-Strap Red Sole Pumps by Christian Louboutin. Abstract gold-toned earrings, a statement ring, and neatly manicured black nails drew attention to her look. The actress wore a dress and a middle-parted ponytail. We used neat brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and glossy lips for the makeup.

