KRK trolls Boney Kapoor, calls Sridevi’s Mom ‘flop’ film

KRK have a few weird things to say for Badass Ravi Kumar teaser
Himesh Reshammiya released the teaser announcement video for his forthcoming film Badass...
Boney Kapoor recently made a statement on dishonesty in Bollywood, to which KRK responded. Kamaal recently questioned Boney and dubbed his movie Tevar, Mom, and Mili as a failure in a new tweet. Fans raced to the comment area shortly after he tweeted to correct him. Kamaal tweeted, “Boney Kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest. Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3film #Tevar #Mom #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest?”
Mom, Mili and Tevar were produced by Boney Kapoor with others. While Mom marked Sridevi’s comeback to Bollywood, Mili is his first professional collaboration with daughter Janhvi Kapoor who is the lead actor. Tevar, on the other hand, starred Boney’s son, Arjun Kapoor.
After criticising his films in a tweet, Kamaal added another in the meantime. It read, “Whatever Boney kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all film makers dishonest. Today everyone is busy in looting studios in the name of film making. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films.”
“Their entire set up is based on convenience. The heroine must be available, the director must be available. How will the film turn out any good? From the first moment, the thought process is dishonest. Until the time people aren’t honest, regardless of whether they’re an actor or a director or a producer, movies will not work,” he added.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.