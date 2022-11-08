KRK trolls Boney Kapoor, calls Sridevi’s Mom ‘flop’ film

Boney Kapoor recently made a statement on dishonesty in Bollywood, to which Kamaal R Khan responded.

Boney Kapoor recently made a statement on dishonesty in Bollywood, to which KRK responded. Kamaal recently questioned Boney and dubbed his movie Tevar, Mom, and Mili as a failure in a new tweet. Fans raced to the comment area shortly after he tweeted to correct him. Kamaal tweeted, “Boney Kapoor said, Bollywood ppl can’t make good films, if they are not honest. And unfortunately today most of actors, directors are dishonest. Even though I do agree with him but my question- Boney Ji your last 3film #Tevar #Mom #Mili are flop, means you are also dishonest?”

Replying to Kamaal, a user said, “Mom movie was not a flop.. Its break even in India and It collected more than 100 crores in China.. check your facts.. Mili already recovered its budget from Satellite and OTT rights…” “Mom was a superhit and the film also was excellent,” added another fan. Someone also commented, “According to KRK – Dilwale, Raeez, Dear Zindagi was also Flop. So ignore him.”

Mom, Mili and Tevar were produced by Boney Kapoor with others. While Mom marked Sridevi’s comeback to Bollywood, Mili is his first professional collaboration with daughter Janhvi Kapoor who is the lead actor. Tevar, on the other hand, starred Boney’s son, Arjun Kapoor.

After criticising his films in a tweet, Kamaal added another in the meantime. It read, “Whatever Boney kapoor said about Bollywood that is truth and he is one of them. Studios have made all film makers dishonest. Today everyone is busy in looting studios in the name of film making. All the staff members of all studios are dishonest with 0% knowledge about films.”

Boney and Janhvi recently made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show where they discussed why films can’t succeed if the thought process is dishonest. Without taking any name, he said, “These days, there are some heroes who select films in which they have to work for only 25 days, but get paid their full quote. The intention right from the beginning is wrong. I don’t want to name the actors, but there are quite a few actors… They weigh projects on the basis of how many days they’ll have to commit.”

“Their entire set up is based on convenience. The heroine must be available, the director must be available. How will the film turn out any good? From the first moment, the thought process is dishonest. Until the time people aren’t honest, regardless of whether they’re an actor or a director or a producer, movies will not work,” he added.