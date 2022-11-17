Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film’s pictures from shoot got leaked

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all ready to work together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s untitled follow-up.

A few additional behind-the-scenes photos have appeared online during the movie shoot.

It provided a sneak peek at Sara and Vicky’s on-screen appearances.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara appeared to be conversing in the photos; this could have been a scene from the movie. Vicky looked casual in a color-blocked t-shirt, while Sara donned an aqua blue saree with floral print. Bangles and a mangalsutra that Sara was wearing appeared to be a part of her personality. Vicky was cycling.

The leaked images have left fans excited. One of them wrote on an Instagram page of a print media outlet, “We cannot wait for this one.” “Release them now,” added another one. Earlier, Sara had shared pictures saree-clad photos from a rural area. She captioned them, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.”

Although the title of the film hasn’t been revealed, it’s being billed as a small-town love comedy with a message. The actor had been filming in Indore earlier. Sharing the movie’s initial poster, Sara had said in a post, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

Atrangi Re is where Sara was last seen. She also has Gaslight, starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. In contrast, Govinda Naam Mera will feature Vickey before Laxman Utekar’s movie. Sam Bahadur is also on his agenda.