Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie

Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie

Articles
Advertisement
Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie

Learn more about the gay role Shah Rukh Khan portrayed in THIS movie

Advertisement
  • For all of Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers, November 2 is a very significant day because it is his birthday today
  • It wouldn’t be incorrect to refer to it as SRK Day, as his birthday is a significant occasion
  • Speaking of King Khan’s career, it is well known that he made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Deewana
Advertisement

If you are a true fan of SRK, you would be aware that Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was later released, was actually the first project the Pathaan star signed. But today we’re going to say that none of these movies marked his directorial debut. The truth is down below, so scroll.

Shah Rukh Khan’s actual first movie
Shah Rukh Khan made his film debut with an English-language movie produced by Doordarshan titled, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, even before Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Deewana were released and while he was still a struggling actor in the Delhi theatrical circuit. In this movie, Shah Rukh appeared in two scenes. He first appeared in the start as a gay effeminate senior. In addition to the actor from Pathaan, there was yet another well-known celebrity of the present. Manoj Bajpayee also made an appearance in a fleeting cameo. In addition to these two, the movie included seasoned actors Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Seth, and Himani Shivpuri. Shah Rukh had a brief appearance, and his persona was extremely unlike SRK. Many people reportedly think his voice was dubbed by someone else since it sounds so different.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India’s win against Pakistan
Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India’s win against Pakistan

After India defeated Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup match in Melbourne,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story