For all of Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers, November 2 is a very significant day because it is his birthday today

It wouldn’t be incorrect to refer to it as SRK Day, as his birthday is a significant occasion

Speaking of King Khan’s career, it is well known that he made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Deewana

If you are a true fan of SRK, you would be aware that Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was later released, was actually the first project the Pathaan star signed. But today we’re going to say that none of these movies marked his directorial debut. The truth is down below, so scroll.

Shah Rukh Khan’s actual first movie

Shah Rukh Khan made his film debut with an English-language movie produced by Doordarshan titled, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, even before Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Deewana were released and while he was still a struggling actor in the Delhi theatrical circuit. In this movie, Shah Rukh appeared in two scenes. He first appeared in the start as a gay effeminate senior. In addition to the actor from Pathaan, there was yet another well-known celebrity of the present. Manoj Bajpayee also made an appearance in a fleeting cameo. In addition to these two, the movie included seasoned actors Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Seth, and Himani Shivpuri. Shah Rukh had a brief appearance, and his persona was extremely unlike SRK. Many people reportedly think his voice was dubbed by someone else since it sounds so different.