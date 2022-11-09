Madhuri Dixit in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga dazzles

Going into lehenga season feels like a big deal.

The right decision was made. Going into lehenga season feels like a big deal. Madhuri Dixit’s most recent outfit was the one that made us want to dress up. We secretly hope that it will always feel like this and that weddings will never end. Let good things happen, and may we never be sad because we don’t have enough clothes. Lehengas are one of the many outfits that are no longer in style, and this look is a lot easier to put together.

Like the Maja Ma actress, wear a lehenga set that is all gold. If you can only buy one lehenga, this royal one is the one to get. Bring out the glitz with an ivory set that looks so real. Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist, picked a three-piece set by Falguni Shane Peacock for the actress. Her most recent outfit was a cropped, sleeveless blouse with lots of gold sequins and threadwork patterns.

We were also happy to see a white hem with tassels on it. It made the dress look extra and cute. Madhuri’s lehenga had a high waist and a flared skirt. It was covered in threadwork leaves and had a wide, detailed border. Sequins added a lot of sparkle. You don’t have to look for a dupatta, and you can wear it again with matching accessories or by following Madhuri’s lead.

