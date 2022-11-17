Malaika Arora is not making news, gives it back to nosy trolls

Malaika Arora showed off the poster for her new show “Moving In With Malaika” a few days ago.

The series will give fans a look into Malaika’s life, and it will debut on December 5.

The actress has shared a promo for the show in which she talks about all the people who make fun of her age.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora showed off the poster for her new show “Moving In With Malaika” a few days ago. Through uncensored conversations, the series will give fans a look into Malaika’s life, and it will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5. Now, the actress has shared a promo for the show in which she talks about all the people who make fun of her age, her love life, and her outfits. The video is a sassy response to all those trolls, and the actress said that she wants to give everyone something new to talk about.

Malaika posted the ad on her Instagram account. In the beginning, Malla says that she is the “woman everyone loves to talk about.” She gave a few examples to show that no matter what she does, she always gets trolled.“Kuchh bhi karo, people talk. I break up, it’s breaking news. I move on, all hell breaks loose. I’m with my partner, I’m trolled. Take a goddamn walk, I’m trolled,” said Malaika. She also said that she gets ageist comments whether she’s wearing a bikini or a formal gown, like“Ma’am, ghar pe raho na. Ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai.”

Malaika then said that the comments are getting old and that she hopes her show, Moving In With Malaika, will give people something new to talk about. “Sure. I’m not getting any younger. But you know what’s getting really old? These comments. The same old comments. So I thought I’ll give everyone something new to talk about. Show you the real Malaika up close,” she said.

Malaika says that she isn’t “done making news” with her moves.

Malaika wrote in her caption, “If you thought I was done making news with my moves, you have another think coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I am bringing something new for all of you to talk about – #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika , starts Dec 5th only on @disneyplushotstar.”

There will be a lot of famous people on Moving In With Malaika.

Also Read This celebrity will appear on Malaika Arora’s upcoming television programme Moving In With Malaika Malaika Arora recently generated a lot of talk on social media after...