Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan’s role in Moving In With Malaika

She’s launching an OTT show called Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika said in an interview that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear.

Moving In With Malaika stars Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan.

Malaika Arora has a huge social media following. Pictures of her with her female group or lover Arjun Kapoor become viral online. She’s making waves lately since she’s launching an OTT show called Moving In With Malaika. Her OTT debut. The show will portray her everyday and glitzy life. In a new teaser video, she talks about being trolled. Malaika said in an interview that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear.

Malaika told News18 that her son loves the show. Star kid studies overseas. Her son has ‘great ideas’ for the play, she said. Arhaan’s response to her show? Malaika: “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na'(laughs).”

Arbaaz Khan on Arhaan Khan

Arbaaz Khan told that his son is interested in acting but hasn’t stated his desire yet. he disclosed “He is very young to make strong career decisions. Let him finish his studies, we will see what his interests are. It looks like he would be interested in coming here and be a part of the production, acting, or directing. I think he is inclined toward the film world. But we are not those people who by persuasion or by force will tell him that he has to do this or he has to be here. I think he has got a mind of his own and we have to see where he is very comfortable and what profession he wants to choose to make his livelihood. Right now, it’s just a learning experience for him, he is exploring and enjoying things. So, let’s see. I am not giving it too much thought. I just want him to experience life right now, learn and educate himself and get to hone the skills that he has got.”

On the Work in front Malaika will also appear in Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. In the movie, she dances. Jaideep Ahlawat co-stars.

