Malaika Arora says trolls initially startled her

Malaika Arora is popular in Bollywood. Her dance performances include Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello. Malaika is set to star in Moving In With Malaika. In the show, fans will get a close look at Malaika and learn about her life.

Now, Malaika revealed if social media trolls still bother her. And she said: “I don’t know about bother but it affects a lot of people around me. It affects family and friends. They are human. Initially, it did affect me a lot. It bothered me a lot because it was also new to us. Suddenly one fine day, social media just kind of bursted onto the scene and erupted. Suddenly you release there is an option for people to sit down and have a take on you and comment on you.”

And she added: “Earlier, it was never like that. So, the initial thing was a bit startling, overwhelming and demoralizing but I think with time you kind of become hardened and understand that all of this is just somebody sitting out there and just trying to you know say something, some nameless person. You cannot actually change everybody’s perception. You can’t and I don’t think I have the time or the patience to sit down and change everybody’s perception about me. People who matter know me the best.”

Meanwhile, Malaika announced her show on social media “I said yes to Disney+Hotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika, where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec! #MIMonHotstar.” Her show Moving In With Malaika premieres on Disney Plus Hotstar on Dec. 5, 2022.

