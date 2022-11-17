Malaika Arora wishes Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani’s response 

Arbaaz Khan, who was last seen in Tanaav, recently posted on Instagram about Patna Shukla.

Arbaaz Khan, who was last seen in Tanaav, recently posted on Instagram about Patna Shukla. He posted a photo showing that filming has started. In his caption, Patna Shukla revealed that filming has begun in Bhopal. Sanjay Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, and others commented on his post. Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife, and Giorgia Andriani wished him well.

Arbaaz Khan posted a photo of the movie’s clapboard on Instagram. Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Anushka Kaushik are in Patna Shukla. “Patna Shuka, An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes @officialraveenatandon,@satishkaushik2178,@manavvij,@iamroysanyal,@jatingoswami_official,@ree_anushka @gaur_amit,WriterDirector #vivekbudakoti,Dop @nehapartimatiyani EP @shardasingh009 @ajay.chabbria.”

Malaika Arora wished Arbaaz well on his new venture. “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial.” Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz’s girlfriend, replied with a heart emoji. Sanjay Kapoor wished “All the best darling @arbaazkhanofficial,”.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are amicable after their 2017 divorce. Their son Arhaan is 20. Arbaaz Khan told Siddharth Kannan that he and Malaika have grown apart and accepted each other’s differences.

“We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up,”

