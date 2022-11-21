Malaika Arora’s Dar Sara pink satin dress is iconic dress boldly

Malaika Arora turned up the heat in a hot pink off-shoulder gown by Dar Sara.

Malaika Arora turned up the heat in a hot pink off-shoulder gown by Dar Sara. The fashion savant inspired glamming up classic pink gowns with a sultry neckline and thigh-high slit. Malaika nails satin this party season with her iconic grace and proves you can’t go wrong with a perfect pink gown with a cinched waist and sexy silhouette. Scroll to decode the look.

Malaika made fashion watchers stop scrolling when she posted pictures in a pink Dar Sara gown with sexy and feminine elements. The off-shoulder gown has a bustier neckline with statement pleated details to the waist. The style icon is no stranger to taking sartorial wardrobe risks and shows off the thigh-high slit of the gown. The gown features a three-layer sparkling semi-belt to add glitz.

She added a pair of matching earrings and rings. Mala ditched a necklace and wore a sleek pulled-back bun with a middle part and tendrils. She wore makeup with striking eyes and neutral lips. She finished the look with gold ankle-strap pointed heels to make a statement. When the memo says graceful and glamorous, take style notes from Malaika Arora and her stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

