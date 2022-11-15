Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

Articles
Advertisement
Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

Advertisement
  • Manav Vij has spoken out about the boycott movement that Laal Singh Chaddha encountered prior to its August release.
  • He claimed in a recent interview that after watching the movie on Netflix, individuals apologized to him.
  • As the producers suffered a loss, he recalled telling them to deposit “500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account.”
Advertisement

Actor Manav Vij has spoken out about the boycott movement that Laal Singh Chaddha encountered prior to its August release. He claimed in a recent interview that after watching the movie on Netflix, individuals apologized to him. As the producers suffered a loss, he recalled telling them to deposit “500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account.”

Also Read

Laal Singh Chaddha land at 2nd non-English film globally on Netflix
Laal Singh Chaddha land at 2nd non-English film globally on Netflix

The Aamir Khan film did not even break the 100-crore barrier at...

Advait Chandan is the director of the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of the Forrest Gump movie from 1994. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in addition to Manav. Manav played the part of Mohammad Bhai, a commander in the Pakistani army who becomes friends with Laal. Despite having a budget of 180 crores, the movie only made less than 90 crores in its first week of release.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Manav said, “It (the boycott trend) confuses you, hurts you. Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity’.”

Speaking about being part of Laal Singh Chaddha, he added, “It’s a big deal that one of the greatest actors in the world admired my work. Aamir had so much faith in me.”

Also Read

Arbaaz Khan didn’t liked being called by his family ties
Arbaaz Khan didn’t liked being called by his family ties

Arbaaz Khan revealed that he once felt anxious when people began referring...

Advertisement

The last time we saw Manav was in the 2017 Kashmir-set thriller Tanaav, a work of fiction. Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn are in charge of the programme. The show also features Danish Hussain, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Satyadeep Mishra, and Sukhmani Sadana.

Fans may watch Manav in Vivek Budakoti’s social drama Patna Shukla. Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik will also appear.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Jeremy Strong's method acting has an impact on his coworkers  
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Kate Middleton left red-faced in latest Royal Family engagement
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky they make an adorable pair at her 35th birthday party
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Meghan Markle 'upset and overwhelmed' about how she portrayed in the series
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut will announce the new release date of Emergency
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
Janelle James was 'drunk' when she interrupted Sheryl Lee Ralph at Golden Globes
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story