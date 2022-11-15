Manav Vij talks to people apologising on Laal Singh Chaddha

Manav Vij has spoken out about the boycott movement that Laal Singh Chaddha encountered prior to its August release.

Actor Manav Vij has spoken out about the boycott movement that Laal Singh Chaddha encountered prior to its August release. He claimed in a recent interview that after watching the movie on Netflix, individuals apologized to him. As the producers suffered a loss, he recalled telling them to deposit “500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account.”

Advait Chandan is the director of the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of the Forrest Gump movie from 1994. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in addition to Manav. Manav played the part of Mohammad Bhai, a commander in the Pakistani army who becomes friends with Laal. Despite having a budget of 180 crores, the movie only made less than 90 crores in its first week of release.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Manav said, “It (the boycott trend) confuses you, hurts you. Many people also apologised to me on Twitter, saying they didn’t watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres following the boycott trend. But they loved it when they watched it on Netflix. I said, ‘If you were so apologetic, you should have transferred ₹500 to Aamir Khan Productions’ account. The producers are at a loss because of your stupidity’.”

Speaking about being part of Laal Singh Chaddha, he added, “It’s a big deal that one of the greatest actors in the world admired my work. Aamir had so much faith in me.”

The last time we saw Manav was in the 2017 Kashmir-set thriller Tanaav, a work of fiction. Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn are in charge of the programme. The show also features Danish Hussain, Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Satyadeep Mishra, and Sukhmani Sadana.

Fans may watch Manav in Vivek Budakoti’s social drama Patna Shukla. Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik will also appear.