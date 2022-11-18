Meenakshi Sheshadri apologises to Neetu Kapoor for not meeting

Meenakshi Sheshadri discussed Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars.

In a recent interview, Meenakshi Sheshadri discussed Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars. She admitted that she has not spoken to or interacted with the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor since his passing in 2020. Meenakshi, who hopes to return to Bollywood, also expressed her regret to Neetu and promised to meet the seasoned actor soon.

Meenakshi and Rishi collaborated on a number of films, including Bade Ghar Ki Beti (1989), Ghar Parivar (1991), and Gharana, including the critically acclaimed 1993 feature Damini (1989). They also got along well since Meenakshi always ran across Rishi Kapoor when she travelled to India. Meenakshi is now planning to see Neetu Kapoor, the late actor’s wife, during her most recent trip to India.

In an interview, Meenakshi said, “I have yet to meet Neetu ji personally and talk to her (after Rishi’s death). I should have done it by now, but still haven’t. I apologise to her about the same. I will meet her.” Meenakshi, who had retired from films after her marriage and had moved to the US, where she lives with her husband and children, had paid a social media tribute to Rishi, when he died two years ago.

In the video on Twitter, Meenakshi had said, “… It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself… I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star; a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after battling Leukaemia for two years. Confirming his death, his family had said in a statement, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”