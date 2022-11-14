Advertisement
Mira Rajput shares wardrobe to raise funds for Alia Bhatt's charity

Mira Rajput shares wardrobe to raise funds for Alia Bhatt’s charity

Articles
Mira Rajput shares wardrobe to raise funds for Alia Bhatt’s charity

Mira Rajput flaunts her beautiful smile in yellow outfit

  • 2018 saw the launch of Alia Bhatt’s “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe” project.
  • This allowed fans to donate money while purchasing hand-selected favorites from her own closet.
  • Mira Rajput is sharing her clothing with fans in an effort to collect money for Alia’s charity.
2018 saw the launch of Alia Bhatt’s “Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe” project. Which allowed fans to donate money while purchasing hand-selected favorites from her own closet. Currently, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, is sharing her clothing with fans in an effort to collect money for Alia’s charity. Anushka Sharma, an actor, previously supported Alia’s Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe by selling her clothing to benefit charity.

Alia Bhatt and Mira used Instagram Stories on Monday to encourage their fans to “shop for a cause” and let them know that they could purchase gently worn clothing from Mira’s own closet, including a little black dress, workout attire, and numerous designer items. A note on the website selling these clothes read, “Mira is sharing her wardrobe with you. All purchases from this wardrobe will support RA Foundation, helping vulnerable children in urban slums receive a holistic education at a board approved residential school.”

A yellow tank top Mira wore on a night out in Mumbai was among the things listed; it cost Rs. 8000. There was also a bodysuit for Rs. 1000 and a black dress for Rs. 4200. An costly pair of designer pants costing Rs. 10,500 was the most expensive item.

Alia Bhatt is renowned for lending her support to charitable causes. She started CoExist in 2017 as an ecological project to lessen hostility between people, animals, and the environment. My closet is CoExist includes Su Wardrobe. Ed-a-Mamma, Alia’s own line of eco-friendly childrenswear, was introduced last year.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira’s actor husband, and Alia collaborated on the 2015 movie Shaandaar. The movie did poorly at the box office. Alia was photographed in 2015 attending Mira and Shahid’s wedding celebration in Mumbai. On July 7, 2015, the couple wed in a small ceremony in Delhi and then had a reception for Shahid’s Bollywood friends and associates.

