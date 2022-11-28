Mira Rajput wears an off-shoulder midi dress 

Mira Rajput loves Neliima Azeem’s Kathak mother-in-law
Mira Rajput is social media-savvy. Mira shares special postings with her mother-in-law....
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are a beautiful couple that never disappoint. Shahid and Mira make fans go crazy with their sweet (sometimes comical) comments and love-filled photos. Mira and Shahid married in 2015, and their love keeps growing. Shahid and Mira were spotted on a date last night. Mira looked stunning in a midi dress while Shahid Kapoor wore all white.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted last night in Mumbai. Mira wore a Verano by Tanya midi dress. The yellow floral-printed white cotton dress has an easy silhouette and smocked bodice. The dress’s blouson sleeves stood out. The Rs 7990 flowery dress is perfect for a date night or summer trip. Mira wore hoop earrings and a beige Bottega Veneta double knot bag.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wed in Gurgaon in July 2015. Misha and Zain were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.
