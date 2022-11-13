Advertisement
Mithun Chakraborty says he has been 'disrespected' for his colour

Mithun Chakraborty says he has been ‘disrespected’ for his colour

Mithun Chakraborty says he has been ‘disrespected’ for his colour



  • According to Mithun Chakraborty, he frequently sobbed himself to sleep as a result of being mistreated and “called out” for his color.
  • He continued by saying that this is another reason why he does not want to have his biography made.
  • Because he would not want anyone else to have to go through everything he went through.
According to Mithun Chakraborty, he frequently sobbed himself to sleep as a result of being mistreated and “called out” for the color of his skin. The seasoned actor reflected on his difficult experiences in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. In the special Celebrating Disco Kings episode, Mithun will appear alongside Padmini Kolhapure.

Chakraborty said, “I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour. I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin colour and I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days.”

He continued by saying that this is another reason why he does not want to have his biography made. Because he would not want anyone else to have to go through everything he went through.  “And that’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I have fought a lot to prove myself in this industry. I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he said.

In 1976, Mithun made his film debut with Mrigayaa, for which he was recognised nationally. He went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed and financially lucrative movies throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including Disco Dancer, Wardat, Boxer, and Agneepath. In the 2000s, he switched to character roles, and his most recent appearance was in this year’s surprise hit The Kashmir Files.

