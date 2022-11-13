Mithun Chakraborty says he has been ‘disrespected’ for his colour

Mithun Chakraborty ‘considered suicide’ during his struggling days’
Mithun Chakraborty talked about his hard times. Mithun said in a new...
According to Mithun Chakraborty, he frequently sobbed himself to sleep as a result of being mistreated and “called out” for the color of his skin. The seasoned actor reflected on his difficult experiences in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. In the special Celebrating Disco Kings episode, Mithun will appear alongside Padmini Kolhapure.
He continued by saying that this is another reason why he does not want to have his biography made. Because he would not want anyone else to have to go through everything he went through. “And that’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I have fought a lot to prove myself in this industry. I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he said.
