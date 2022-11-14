Advertisement
Nargis Fakhri looks very hot in a silver shimmer dress

Rockstar Fame actress Nargis Fakhri is amazing. She’s been in many Bollywood films. She’s a phenomenal actress who’s appeared in South films. The Diva has us mesmerized with her upcoming Telugu film.

Nargis Fakhri posted a smoking hot photo on Instagram. The Diva looked great in a silver shimmer minidress and white blazer. The actress looked formal and stunning in her dress. The party outfit is hot and sassy. The actress wore it to a red carpet-event and nailed it.

She went for stunning makeup and a beautiful hairstyle, both of which were choices made by Nargis Fakhri, who made her look lovely. In addition to that, the actress struck some of the sexiest poses to show off her toned body. “A little silver, a lot of shine,” was the caption that the Diva used for her post. She was absolutely radiant and did an amazing job of making the outfit work for her. The Diva has captivated the attention of her followers by virtue of her magnificent appearance, and she continues to do so by impressing us with her fashionable attire.

