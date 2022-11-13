She worked in Bollywood films.

American actress/model Nargis Fakhri. She worked in Bollywood films. This beautiful woman got her first role in Rock Star and received rave reviews. She later appears in Mein Tera Hero. After Bollywood success, she worked in 2015’s Spy. Nargis’ work and beauty are admired. She’s beautiful. Nargis is an adorable actress and model with a unique style.

Nargis Fakhri’s latest photos shock netizens.

Social media loves Nargis Fakhri. She has 7 million Instagram followers despite not being very social. Inactive, her verified account is rarely updated. Her bold photos have recently gone viral. The actress’s photos and looks are bold. She’s a standard-setter. Nargis Fakhri posed topless for her new photos. Her pictures got her fans drunk.

Clicks spread like wildfire. Nargis chose a white blazer with power shoulders for her photoshoot. Her blazer matched her miniskirt. She’s a style maven who loves trying new outfits. The model’s fans can’t stop praising her. Her fans can’t look away.

Here’s her latest photoshoot. Thanks!