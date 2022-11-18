Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Haddi’s experience “Incredible.”

Haddi is going to bring Nawazuddin Siddiqui back to the big screen for another appearance

His most recent post on Instagram has a picture of him dressing up as a transgender woman and boldly staring into the camera without any inhibitions

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

The only thing that defines Nawaz is his art. He chooses difficult roles and strives to improve as an actor with each new project. Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience for Haddi, and it has helped him appreciate and learn more about the community. He has worked with over 90 real-life transgender women on the project. Their presence inspired me.

He also mentioned how his daughter was offended to see him on screen dressed as a lady. “When she saw me dressed as a lady, my daughter was really distressed. She is now alright because she understands that it’s for a role, he stated.

Advertisement

He added that he now has a greater regard for female actors. After this encounter, “I must say that I have great admiration for actors that do this on a daily basis.”

In addition to Haddi, Nawaz will appear in Noorani Chehra and Adbhut.

Also Read Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a rare picture of his daughter Shora Meet Shora, the actress Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter. The actor, who hardly ever...