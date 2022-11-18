Advertisement
Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Haddi's experience "Incredible."








  • Haddi is going to bring Nawazuddin Siddiqui back to the big screen for another appearance
  • His most recent post on Instagram has a picture of him dressing up as a transgender woman and boldly staring into the camera without any inhibitions
The only thing that defines Nawaz is his art. He chooses difficult roles and strives to improve as an actor with each new project. Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience for Haddi, and it has helped him appreciate and learn more about the community. He has worked with over 90 real-life transgender women on the project. Their presence inspired me.

He also mentioned how his daughter was offended to see him on screen dressed as a lady. “When she saw me dressed as a lady, my daughter was really distressed. She is now alright because she understands that it’s for a role, he stated.

He added that he now has a greater regard for female actors. After this encounter, “I must say that I have great admiration for actors that do this on a daily basis.”

In addition to Haddi, Nawaz will appear in Noorani Chehra and Adbhut.

