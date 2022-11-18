Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Haddi’s experience “Incredible.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a rare picture of his daughter Shora
Meet Shora, the actress Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter. The actor, who hardly ever...
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The only thing that defines Nawaz is his art. He chooses difficult roles and strives to improve as an actor with each new project. Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience for Haddi, and it has helped him appreciate and learn more about the community. He has worked with over 90 real-life transgender women on the project. Their presence inspired me.
He also mentioned how his daughter was offended to see him on screen dressed as a lady. “When she saw me dressed as a lady, my daughter was really distressed. She is now alright because she understands that it’s for a role, he stated.
He added that he now has a greater regard for female actors. After this encounter, “I must say that I have great admiration for actors that do this on a daily basis.”
In addition to Haddi, Nawaz will appear in Noorani Chehra and Adbhut.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.