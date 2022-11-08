Neena Gupta on having Masaba without marrying

Neena Gupta raised Masaba Gupta as a single mother, as is well-known.

Neena Gupta raised Masaba Gupta as a single mother, as is well-known. Both have talked about their personal lives on and off camera. Neena dated Vivian Richards in the 1980s. The actress had her first child, Masaba Gupta, in 1989. Neena recently discussed having Masaba out of wedlock.

Neena said she didn’t plan to fall in love with someone she couldn’t live with and have a child with. She said she never planned to be brave; she just faced what God gave her. The actress never quit and stood by her decisions. She didn’t get financial or emotional help.

“I suffered, endured and also enjoyed all of that. What else could I do? I could either keep crying or marry someone pleading ‘I want a child’. I could have wasted my life crying. It wasn’t my plan to show some act of bravery but I simply accepted and went ahead with whatever God gave me,” Masaba and Neena collaborated on the web series Masaba Masaba, which featured Masaba’s family, love life, and fashion design career.

On Work in front, She’ll be in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika. It opens on November 11.