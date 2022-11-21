Neena Gupta says will do anything for Masaba but not for husband

Neena Gupta recently attended the premiere of her movie Uunchai.

The well-known fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s mother is also a performer.

Neena recently stated in one of her interviews that she only believes in the love she has felt for her daughter Masaba.

Advertisement

Neena Gupta recently attended the premiere of her movie Uunchai. After Goodbye, it was her second release of the year, and both films starred Amitabh Bachchan. The well-known fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s mother is also a performer. Neena recently stated in one of her interviews that she only believes in the love she has felt for her daughter Masaba.

Also Read Neena Gupta struggles to speak after undergoing dental treatment Neena Gupta gave her fans an update on her most recent trip...

Neena’s child with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards is Masaba Gupta. Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, and the actor are now wed. They were married in 2008 when Neena was 49 years old.

Neena said in an interview when asked how love at 49 compared to earlier in her life was different for her: “I don’t think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then If you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don’t know other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don’t understand that love).”

Also Read Neena Gupta elated on working with director Sooraj Barjatya Neena Gupta discussed collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on Uunchai. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman...

“Ye sab wo lust hota hai shuru me, uske baad (there is lust in the beginning, but after that) it can take any direction, you marry or you go to somebody else. It’s only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for her. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba,” she added.

Advertisement

Now, Neena will be seen in Gwalior the following year. In Uunchai, she was pictured alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika. It earned favourable evaluations. She played the wife of Amitabh Bachchan in her previous film Goodbye, whose passing brought her family together.