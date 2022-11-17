Neena Gupta struggles to speak after undergoing dental treatment

Neena Gupta gave her fans an update on her most recent trip to the dentist.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta gave her fans an update on her most recent trip to the dentist. Before receiving treatment, she introduced her friend, a dentist, and her speech appeared to be difficult. She posted a video and wrote, “My dear dear dentist friend Shalini Pradhan.”

In the video, Neena was seen relaxing in a dental chair while wearing an apron. As the doctor joined the actor in the video, a tray with equipment was also set in front of her. “Anaesthesia lag chukka hain. Yaha dekho meri kya halat hain (I am on anesthesia right now. Look at my condition),” said Neena.

She also acknowledged and complimented her pal on her abilities. She ended the video early since she was unable to speak for long. What procedure she is undergoing at the clinic is unknown. However, her supporters have sent out well wishes for a quick recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

“Have been thru this recently wish u a speedy recovery,” a fan commented in the comments. Another person commented, “Even at the dental hospital, you look so beautiful without makeup. Many pushed her to look after herself.

Recently released movie Uunchai included Neena. She stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, and Parineeti Chopra in the Sooraj Barjatya-directed movie. After directing Prem Ratan Dhan Payo for more than a decade, Sooraj Barjatya made his directorial comeback with this movie.

