Neetu Kapoor meets Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby

  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have discharged Hospital on Thursday morning.
  • Alia took to Instagram to announce the birth on November 6, 2022.
  •  Neetu Kapoor recently visited Ranbir and Alia’s Bandra, Mumbai, home to meet her newborn grandchild.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were discharged from Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday morning. Alia took to Instagram to announce the birth on November 6, 2022. It said,  “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Neetu Kapoor recently visited Ranbir and Alia’s Bandra, Mumbai, home to meet her newborn grandchild. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress wears a checkered shirt and black sunglasses. The actress waved and smiled as she met her son’s daughter.

 

 

Neetu visited Alia in the hospital on November 8 and told the paparazzi, “Fine. Absolutely fine.”  Paps asked what the baby’s name is, and she replied, “Abhi nahi (not now)”.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married on April 14 in Mumbai. Alia announced her pregnancy in June after marrying in April. She posted a photo of herself undergoing sonography online. Alia is being sonographed while Ranbir watches. Alia wrote, “Our baby .. coming soon.”

Alia and Ranbir are riding high on Brahmastra’s success. In Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has an Animal. Alia will debut in Heart Of Stone. Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star the actress.

