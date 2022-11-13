Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in black in the city
After keeping their relationship secret for years, the stars made it official...
Malaika Arora, a television personality, and Arjun Kapoor, an actor, went out to dinner on Saturday night in Mumbai. A paparazzo account uploaded a footage of the couple leaving the Bandra restaurant together to Instagram. He kept the car door open for Malaika Arora as she stepped behind Arjun and waved at the passersby.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Arjun and Malaika had been seeing one other for a while. However, neither of them opted to go public with their relationship until a few years ago. They go on dates, attend events, parties, and travel together frequently. Prior to this, Malaika was wed to Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan Khan’s parents, the ex-couple, are now sharing parenting duties.
Arjun’s next appearance will be in Kuttey, a dark comedy directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, which also stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 13, 2023. In addition, he is now working on the action thriller The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.
She shared a post on Instagram with the caption saying, “I said YES… to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials#MovinginwithMalaika… where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!”
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.