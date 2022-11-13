Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Malaika Arora, a television personality, and Arjun Kapoor, an actor, went out to dinner on Saturday night in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora, a television personality, and Arjun Kapoor, an actor, went out to dinner on Saturday night in Mumbai. A paparazzo account uploaded a footage of the couple leaving the Bandra restaurant together to Instagram. He kept the car door open for Malaika Arora as she stepped behind Arjun and waved at the passersby.

As Malaika boarded the vehicle, Arjun was by her side. He then gave the photographers a wave before entering the car. Arjun wore a short, black kurta and blue jeans to match the other member of the pair’s all-black ensemble. Malaika chose to wear a black shirt underneath a jacket and tights that matched. Fans responded to the video by showering them with affection. As stated, “Love the way he protects and safeguards her. He knows that she is the greatest treasure.”

Arjun and Malaika had been seeing one other for a while. However, neither of them opted to go public with their relationship until a few years ago. They go on dates, attend events, parties, and travel together frequently. Prior to this, Malaika was wed to Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan Khan’s parents, the ex-couple, are now sharing parenting duties.

Arjun’s next appearance will be in Kuttey, a dark comedy directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, which also stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 13, 2023. In addition, he is now working on the action thriller The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Fans may watch Malaika in her reality series Moving In with Malaika, which will serve as her formal online introduction. Disney Hotstar will begin streaming the programme on December 5. Her friends and relatives will make cameo appearances in Moving In with Malaika and reveal the beans to the audience.

She shared a post on Instagram with the caption saying, “I said YES… to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials#MovinginwithMalaika… where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!”