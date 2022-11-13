Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Articles
Advertisement
Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Netizens love Arjun Kapoor’s etiquettes for Malaika Arora at date

Advertisement
  • Malaika Arora, a television personality, and Arjun Kapoor, an actor, went out to dinner on Saturday night in Mumbai.
  • A paparazzo account uploaded a footage of the couple leaving the Bandra restaurant together to Instagram.
  • He kept the car door open for Malaika Arora as she stepped behind Arjun and waved at the passersby.
Advertisement

Malaika Arora, a television personality, and Arjun Kapoor, an actor, went out to dinner on Saturday night in Mumbai. A paparazzo account uploaded a footage of the couple leaving the Bandra restaurant together to Instagram. He kept the car door open for Malaika Arora as she stepped behind Arjun and waved at the passersby.

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in black in the city
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora twin in black in the city

After keeping their relationship secret for years, the stars made it official...


As Malaika boarded the vehicle, Arjun was by her side. He then gave the photographers a wave before entering the car. Arjun wore a short, black kurta and blue jeans to match the other member of the pair’s all-black ensemble. Malaika chose to wear a black shirt underneath a jacket and tights that matched. Fans responded to the video by showering them with affection. As stated, “Love the way he protects and safeguards her. He knows that she is the greatest treasure.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

Arjun and Malaika had been seeing one other for a while. However, neither of them opted to go public with their relationship until a few years ago. They go on dates, attend events, parties, and travel together frequently. Prior to this, Malaika was wed to Arbaaz Khan. Arhaan Khan’s parents, the ex-couple, are now sharing parenting duties.

Arjun’s next appearance will be in Kuttey, a dark comedy directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, which also stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkana Sen Sharma. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 13, 2023. In addition, he is now working on the action thriller The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read

Arjun Kapoor announces Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey’s theatrical release date
Arjun Kapoor announces Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey’s theatrical release date

Kuttey will come out in theatres on January 13, 2023. The film...


Fans may watch Malaika in her reality series Moving In with Malaika, which will serve as her formal online introduction. Disney Hotstar will begin streaming the programme on December 5. Her friends and relatives will make cameo appearances in Moving In with Malaika and reveal the beans to the audience.

She shared a post on Instagram with the caption saying, “I said YES… to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials#MovinginwithMalaika… where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec!”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vaani Kapoor conquers casual fashion goals in natural tones
Vaani Kapoor conquers casual fashion goals in natural tones
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Airport look
Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Airport look
Ayeza Khan wows fans with sultry looks in latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan wows fans with sultry looks in latest photoshoot
Hina Ashfaque looks exquisite in latest photoshoot
Hina Ashfaque looks exquisite in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story