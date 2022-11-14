Nick Jonas shouts out Priyanka Chopra at a Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018.

PeeCee and Nick Jonas’ social media is proof of their love.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress attended Sunday’s Jonas Brothers concert to support her husband Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas thanks Priyanka Chopra

Nick shouted out to his ‘wife’ Priyanka, who was in the audience. His brother sang one of the songs at their Indian wedding. Nick: “He actually sang this at me and my wife’s wedding,” Fans cheered for them, and Priyanka, who was in the crowd, clapped for him. The actress wore animal prints and denim for the concert. She added a leather jacket.

Priyanka posted a photo of herself and Nick strolling in Las Vegas on Sunday. “Vegas nights with bae.” she wrote. Their faces were hidden by their backs.

On the work in front, Priyanka will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the musical Love Again. She has Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Sci-fi drama will debut on Prime Video. She’ll also appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This is Priyanka’s first film since The Sky Is Pink.

