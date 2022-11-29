Nora Fatehi spotted in Qatar stadium during football match

The actor will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival on November 29.

Fans from India and throughout the world are excited about Nora Fatehi performing at the FIFA World Cup. The actress will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival on November 29. Earlier, it was rumoured that she might perform at the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Nora was spotted dancing and singing to the Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky before her performance. This video has gone viral and is trending on Twitter.

What an amazing feeling to see #NoraFatehi singing to her own song at the #FifaWorldCup Stadium!! 😍🔥#NoraFifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/GZvD3Rti64 — Nora Fatehi (@Norafateahi) November 28, 2022

Nora Fatehi prepares for 2022 World Cup

The Bollywood star is preparing for her tournament performance. The Street Dancer 3D performer offered a behind-the-scenes look at her practise on Sunday. In it, she instructs her crew to be careful with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” Nora says in the video.

