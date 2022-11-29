Advertisement
Nora Fatehi spotted in Qatar stadium during football match

Articles
  • The actor will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival on November 29.
  • This video has gone viral and is trending on Twitter.
  • From 20 November to 18 December 2022, Qatar will host the World Cup.
Fans from India and throughout the world are excited about Nora Fatehi performing at the FIFA World Cup. The actress will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival on November 29. Earlier, it was rumoured that she might perform at the tournament’s opening ceremony.

Nora was spotted dancing and singing to the Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky before her performance. This video has gone viral and is trending on Twitter.

Nora Fatehi prepares for 2022 World Cup
The Bollywood star is preparing for her tournament performance. The Street Dancer 3D performer offered a behind-the-scenes look at her practise on Sunday. In it, she instructs her crew to be careful with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” Nora says in the video.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

From 20 November to 18 December 2022, Qatar will host the World Cup.

Also Read

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spotted dancing together
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spotted dancing together

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi amazes everyone with her killer dance moves. One...

