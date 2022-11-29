Pallavi Joshi says Nadav Lapid is ‘genocide denier’

Pallavi Joshi, an actor and producer of The Kashmir Files, criticised Nadav Lapid for his comments about the movie.

This was said at the famous festival by Nadav, who is this year’s IFFI jury chair.

Pallavi continued, calling it “unfortunate” that he utilised the venue to advance his “political agenda”.

Advertisement

Pallavi Joshi, an actor and producer of The Kashmir Files, criticised Israeli director Nadav Lapid for his comments about the movie. In which he referred to it as filthy and propaganda. This was said at the famous festival by Nadav, who is this year’s IFFI jury chair. Pallavi continued, calling it “unfortunate” that he utilised the venue to advance his “political agenda”.

Also Read Pallavi Joshi on ‘boycott Bollywood’ affecting poor technicians The boycott Bollywood trend has had any impact on films’ performance or...

Speaking at the 53rd International Film Festival of India on Monday night, Nadav expressed his dismay at the festival’s decision to screen a propaganda movie like The Kashmir Files. The speech’s video quickly gained popularity on social media. A movie called The Kashmir Files is based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. The film’s star and co-producer Pallavi Joshi responded to Nadav in a thorough statement. She said, “For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India’s story truthfully and objectively.”

Referring to her husband and the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi added, “Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier.”

Also Read Pallavi Joshi: Crew members are not affected by boycott trends Pallavi Joshi is riding high on success of her last film 'The...

Since Nadav’s remarks, numerous actors, directors, and even Israeli diplomats in India, including the ambassador and consul general, have expressed support for the movie. “I would like to assure our audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people’s film. I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and the Consul General Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support,” Pallavi added.

Advertisement

In his speech on Monday night, Nadav Lapid had referred to The Kashmir Files and said, “That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar were among the other notable actors in The Kashmir Files. The movie, which had a low budget, ended up being the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2022 for a brief period of time.