Parineeti Chopra shares her strategy to get food on time in cafes

Parineeti Chopra uses hair dryer to keep warm on Uunchai shoot
Parineeti Chopra posted a clip from the Uunchai set. She used a...
On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra posted images she had taken in a cafe in London, United Kingdom. She explained her method for ordering food quickly in cafes and restaurants. She vowed to direct staff members’ attention in order to receive food promptly and without delay. Along with Rakul Preet Singh, several of her followers commented on her post. Parineeti appeared in the photo sporting a white jacket over a black sweater. She completed her ensemble by adding an eccentric pair of gloves and a wool cap to her head. She had her phone on a table and was sitting in a chair. As she awaited the arrival of her food, she fixed her gaze on her right side.
One of her followers responded to Parineeti’s post by writing, “When the server says, I will get your meal in 10 minutes, Parineeti at 11th minute.” Don’t look at them like this, they might bring the wrong order, said another fan (laughing emoji). “You have to go to the counter to obtain your food,” another user wrote. I need such gloves for the winters in Canada, a fan enquired of her. What is the cost, @parineetichopra?” Another individual said, “Actually we are both the same.
Recently, Parineeti was spotted in Uunchai. Along with Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra. It was made by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Boundless Media, Mahaveer Jain Films, and the latter two. On November 11, the movie was released in theatres.
