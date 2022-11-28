Parineeti Chopra shares her strategy to get food on time in cafes

On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra posted images she had taken in a cafe in London, United Kingdom.

She explained her method for ordering food quickly in cafes and restaurants.

She vowed to direct staff members’ attention in order to receive food promptly and without delay.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “Stare at them to make the food come faster (handfolded emoji), and yes, my gloves are super cool, they are dual designed so I can use my hands without taking them off (grinning face with smiling eyes emoji).” Actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “That’s me always (laughing emoji).” To which Parineeti replied, “@Rakuppreet #success.” Model Emma Glover commented, “Wrap up warm! It’s freezing here in London (red heart emoji).” Parineeti’s friend Neha Disha Anand commented, “(Laughing emojis) and stare at others while they eat BECAUSE EXCUSE ME SHARE UR FOOD WITH ME WHERE ARE UR MANNERS @parineetichopra.” To her comment, Parineeti replied, “How dare they eat before us.”

One of her followers responded to Parineeti’s post by writing, “When the server says, I will get your meal in 10 minutes, Parineeti at 11th minute.” Don’t look at them like this, they might bring the wrong order, said another fan (laughing emoji). “You have to go to the counter to obtain your food,” another user wrote. I need such gloves for the winters in Canada, a fan enquired of her. What is the cost, @parineetichopra?” Another individual said, “Actually we are both the same.

Recently, Parineeti was spotted in Uunchai. Along with Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai featured Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra. It was made by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Boundless Media, Mahaveer Jain Films, and the latter two. On November 11, the movie was released in theatres.