Parineeti Chopra uses hair dryer to keep warm on Uunchai shoot

Parineeti Chopra on overcoming setbacks: “I have been more powerful”
Parineeti Chopra discusses her career setbacks and claims that they have only...
On Instagram, Parineeti Chopra posted a clip from the Uunchai set. She used a hair dryer to keep warm in the chilly area surrounded by mountains. While filming at the area, she referred to the hair dryer as her “saviour.” Uunchai, which hit theatres on November 11.
Parineeti donned wool clothing, a cap, and a jacket in the video. She wore a blue jacket, a white helmet, and furry boots that reached her ankles. She heated the boots inside with a hair dryer. She clutched the hair dryer in her palm, a satisfied look on her face, and murmured, “My saviour, I need this.”
Sharing the video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “My saviour on the #Uunchai shoot. Proud to announce that everyone on set stole my trick. (cold face emoji). She used ‘Actors Secrets’, ‘Hair dryer’ and ‘Jugaad’ as hashtags.
Reacting to the video, actor Vaibhavi Shanilya wrote, “Goshhhh ! Why didn’t I know this earlier.” One more trick you can close your jacket, said a fan of Parineeti (laughing emoji). Be careful, a different follower commented (red heart emoji). Another supporter remarked, “They must all be proud of you.”
Along with Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra. In the film, three former friends fulfil their late friend’s request by climbing Mount Everest with three additional women. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. The movie was made available on November 11.
