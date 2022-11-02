Bollywood’s most renowned actor, Shah Rukh Khan, has returned

Even though the superstar just had a brief cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, we have all missed seeing the superstar in a substantial part on the big screen

Shah Rukh Khan is a star that few performers can match, and it is fair to claim that he has the largest fan base of any actor

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t appeared on the big screen in almost four years, so it goes without saying that we’ve all been impatiently awaiting the release of Pathaan. On SRK’s 57th birthday, the Pathaan teaser was finally released, and it looks extremely good. Here are the top 5 reasons we just can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s dhamakedaar comeback on the big screen, as revealed in the teaser.

The presence of Shah Rukh Khan onscreen

Shah Rukh Khan consistently makes an impression with his commanding on-screen presence and steals the show in both major and minor roles. Before watching the Pathaan teaser this morning, we had no idea how much Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetism and presence on screen had been missed. Shah Rukh Khan’s location and his state of survival are initially raised in the teaser. The next scene is hilarious because Shah Rukh Khan says “zinda hai” while laughing evilly. With the addition of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and the fight with John Abraham, the teaser just gets better. All in all, even if it’s just a brief clip from the movie, it’s a complete joy to watch Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser, if anything, has just piqued our interest in seeing Shah Rukh in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s major comeback following Zero

One of the select few actors, Shah Rukh Khan’s fame and not influenced or determined by his successes or failures. The actor was last spotted in Aanand L. Rai’s box office bomb Zero from 2018, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero came before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which wasn’t particularly well regarded either. A few minor failures haven’t diminished his star status, though, and anticipation for his next film is higher than ever. Fans had been anticipating the superstar’s announcement of a movie for years after Zero. Before carefully selecting and deciding on his upcoming assignments, it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan read through numerous scripts. The anticipation for Pathaan is certainly at an all-time high!

Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen persona

Shah Rukh Khan in a role-playing setting? Take my money already, please! There is no one who does romantic dramas better than Shah Rukh Khan, who is the king of romance. But keep in mind that Shah Rukh excels in full-fledged action roles equally as well, if not better, than anyone else! In addition to many others, he has acted in a number of action films, including Don, Main Hoon Na, Asoka, Ra. One, Karan Arjun, and Raees. In fact, he stunned us with his action avatar during his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where he played the guardian of Vaanar Astra. We have already seen a few intense scenes starring Shah Rukh Khan in the Pathaan trailer, and it has left us wanting more!

The drastic change in Shah Rukh Khan

Recall the excitement when Shah Rukh Khan debuted his six-pack abs in 2007’s Om Shanti Om? Yes, back then, we were smitten with his appearance. Now that he has developed eight-pack abs for the movie Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan looks incredibly lethal, but the physical transformation wasn’t simple. When asked about his workout regimen for Pathaan by Indian Express, SRK’s fitness trainer Prashant Subhash Sawant revealed that he has been preparing for the film for four years. In order to get a chiselled, toned figure, Shah Rukh engaged in a lot of heavy lifting and weight training, and it certainly paid off.

