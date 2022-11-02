Pathaan, is a visually stunning action film from Yash Raj Films.

Siddharth Anand-directed thriller is due to hit the big screen on Jan 25, 2023.

Pathaan teaser was released on Shahruk’s 57th birthday today.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan. Today, November 2, its teaser was released. On his 57th birthday, the star posted the video on Instagram. The Siddharth Anand-directed action thriller stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Fans trended #ShahRukhKhan on Twitter.

‘Pathaan is emotion’

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand says he secretly released the teaser to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his millions of fans! Pathaan, a visually stunning action film from Yash Raj Films, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

He added, “For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen on Jan 25, 2023.”

Siddharth says, “The craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. And it’s all due to the superstardom of this one man – Shah Rukh Khan. His fans and we are talking millions of them, have been clamouring for just a peek at him and his film. And thus, there could be no better day to put out the teaser of Pathaan than SRK’s birthday.”

He adds,“He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and Pathaan marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense.”

Advertisement

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the biggest Bollywood on-screen pairing. After Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, they collaborate. After early-year set photos went viral, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were spotted in Spain.

Next year, Shah Rukh Khan will release Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan will have a huge year.