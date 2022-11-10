Pathaan will highlight Shah Rukh and Deepika’s ‘electric chemistry’

Siddharth Anand is directing Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screen after four years.

Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham star in the film.

Siddharth Anand is directing Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, an important part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to the big screen after four years, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham star in the film. Pathaan will show Deepika at her hottest and coolest best, says Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth says “Deepika Padukone is up there with the biggest of superstars in the history of Hindi cinema. And we knew we had written a role for her in Pathaan that is not only breathtaking but one that also justifies her superstardom. Pathaan will showcase her in probably her hottest and at the same time, the coolest self.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone sizzled in Spain in leaked photos. The glamorous duo shot a song in Mallorca while SRK showed off his eight-pack and Deepika her bikini body. They finished in Cadiz and Jerez, Spain.

Siddharth says of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s on-screen jodi, “The on-screen jodi of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the biggest pairings that Indian cinema has ever seen, given their incredible successes in the past. And in Pathaan we have presented SRK and DP in a way that’s unprecedented.”

“They have electric chemistry with each other and they look just so hot together. It’s rare to find a pairing like theirs and their jodi is a huge USP for Pathaan.”





Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have starred in blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Pathaan is their fourth collaboration.

Pathaan opens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023.