Pathaan’s teaser gets a Minion twist, Fan says AbRam will love it

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in five years. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham star in Siddharth Anand’s film. On SRK’s birthday, November 2, the teaser stormed the internet. Fans eagerly await the return of the superstar. One of Shah Rukh’s fans posted an edited teaser of the film online, and netizens are laughing.

Pathaan teaser features Minion

A fan shared the teaser on Instagram. The original teaser audio is used in the background while the Minions take over. Stuart mouths SRK’s ‘zinda hai’ while weightlifting in jail. Skarlet Overkill plays Deepika. Minion video synced with Pathaan teaser audio. Instagram user shared video: “Pathaan teaser Minion Version made by me @iamsrk . I hope you will like this sir, AbRam gonna love this a lot. Please check this out !”

Fans went crazy after seeing the video online. They shook. Fans said, “Looool I think I got my cardio done laughing !! Too good! Can we have more!!!” Another fan wrote, “It is so so cute. Abram will definitely love this.”

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan will appear. Pathaan and Tiger will crossover, so fans are excited to see both.

On Work in Front Pathaan is followed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. 2023 will see both films’ releases.

