Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao dance on her new chat show
Shehnaaz Gill posted photos of Rajkummar Rao on Instagram from their first-ever...
In front of a small gathering of family and friends, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa held their engagement ceremony, which served as the official start of their wedding festivities.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao celebrate their first anniversary
One year has passed since Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. The Hum Do Hamare Do actor celebrated the anniversary on his social media accounts with a compilation of their previously unpublished wedding photos, Paris trip, dancing videos, and more. The video’s actor-caption reads, “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love.” Can’t Help Falling in Love, a classic song by Elvis Presley, can be heard playing in the background of the video.
