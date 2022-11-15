Advertisement
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO

Articles
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao commemorate their first wedding anniversary; VIDEO

  • One of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry is Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
  • The duo also appeared together on-screen in Hansal Mehta’s drama CityLights from 2014
  • Before being married last year on November 15 in Chandigarh, the couple dated for more than ten years
In front of a small gathering of family and friends, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa held their engagement ceremony, which served as the official start of their wedding festivities.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao celebrate their first anniversary

One year has passed since Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. The Hum Do Hamare Do actor celebrated the anniversary on his social media accounts with a compilation of their previously unpublished wedding photos, Paris trip, dancing videos, and more. The video’s actor-caption reads, “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love.” Can’t Help Falling in Love, a classic song by Elvis Presley, can be heard playing in the background of the video.

 

