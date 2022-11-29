Advertisement
Pawni says Meeting with Shah Rukh khan was Her 'Best Moment'







  • She also recalled how this song helped her meet Shah Rukh Khan.
  • Pawni says meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a Raees party was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to her.
  • She said he complimented her song and is the kindest person on earth.
Pawni A Pandey sang Akdi Pakdi, Sweety Tera Drama, and Laila Main Laila. At 12, the singer appeared on a singing reality show for kids. Pawni’s family moved from Jaipur to Mumbai after learning of her singing passion. After the show, she finished school and began singing for movies. Pawni told media about her big break with the Sunny Leone song Laila Main Laila (Raees). She also recalled how this song helped her meet Shah Rukh Khan, whose generosity won her over.

Pawni says meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a Raees party was the ‘greatest thing that’s ever happened to her. She said he complimented her song and is the kindest person on earth.

Pawni shared, “He is the sweetest personality. He is the most kind, sweetest and most gentle person I’ve ever met in my life. Honestly, he didn’t have to (compliment me), because he is King Khan. We read so much in newspapers and watch TV shows about his generosity, and nobody is lying. He is even more (generous) than what is shown and said about him. He actually told me, ‘You know darling, no one could have done a better job than you. You have done such a great job on the song.”  The song is excellent.

She said,  “Oh my god, you are King Khan and you don’t have to tell this to me. I will be equally happy even if you don’t tell this to me. But, he makes it so important to make every conversation so personal, with everybody. He even complimented my father also and said some great kind words – I was shocked by his generosity. He is an absolute gem and that was my life’s best moment to meet him.”

 

SRK hugged her, she said. Pawni joked about fainting. Pawni said, “I thought if I’ll have to faint and fall, why not in Shah Rukh Khan’s arms?,”

She also shared a Sunny Leone song truth. “Laila was my first big song and when it was being created I had no idea that it was for the film Raees, and that there will be Sunny and SRK in the song. I just got a call from Ram Sampat Sir and he asked me if I’d heard the original song and requested to come to the studio for singing a quick version of it. I thought it was probably a remake for some label or YouTube channel. I had no clue that it was for Raees. So, I sang the song and came back. After 15 to 20 days. I read an article, reporting Laila Main Laila to be repeated for the film Raees. I read the details and realised that the song that I sang a few days back was for this film.”

She first sang the song with innocence and sweetness, like legendary vocalist Kanchan.

“When I read the article, I thought to myself if there is Sunny Leone in the song, there is no way that they would want innocence in the voice. So, I thought if my version will go, then I’ll get rejected. I had to call up Ram and I requested him (Ram Sampat) to give me another chance to dub this. At first, he declined the request saying I had done a great job, and it was not required. I requested him a lot, telling him that I will redo the song in 30 minutes. He was kind enough to give me extra time and I dubbed the song again. And that is how the new version of the song was created that you guys hear now,”she says.

