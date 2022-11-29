Pooja Bedi wishes daughter Alaya with a pic on her 25th birthday

Alaya F, an actor’s daughter, received Pooja Bedi’s well wishes over Instagram.

To celebrate Alaya’s birthday, she posted a sweet photo from the festivities.

Pooja sent her daughter a touching letter.

Advertisement

Alaya F, an actor’s daughter, received Pooja Bedi well wishes over Instagram. Mon, Alaya turned 25. To celebrate Alaya’s birthday, she posted a sweet photo from the festivities. Pooja sent her daughter a touching letter. Reacting to her mother’s message, Alaya F. Alaya and her mother were in close proximity in Pooja’s photograph. Pooja gave her a bear embrace as she smiled for the camera. They both had wide grins on their faces and were looking directly into the camera. The mother and daughter pair wore matching black clothing and had loose hairstyles.

Also Read Pooja Bedi confirmed the rumors of a biopic of her late mother Protima Bedi Pooja Bedi isn't one to mince words or avoid answering a question....

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by POOJA BEDI (@poojabediofficial) Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Pooja wrote, “Matching hearts and smiles (five red heart emojis). Happppy 25th birthday @alayaf looooove u so so so sooooooo much. U make me so happy. U make the world a better place, u make every moment on this planet matter… for yourself and others as well. May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. U matter. U are soooo loved. So very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional that you are today.” Her daughter Alaya F wrote, “Thank you mama (smiling face with red eyes emojis), love you (three red heart emojis).” Actors Alexx O’Nell wrote, “(Hug emojis) Happy birthday!”, Karan V Grover commented, “Happy birthday (balloon emoji) @alayaf.. keep shining.”

One reader responded to the post by writing, “Happy birthday beautiful @alayaf Have a fantastic year. Another individual said, “Blessings to the duo!! May [email protected] hard effort be highly fruitful.” Another person said, “Looking great darling. God bless and keep rocking. “She is absolutely your spitting image, Pooja:),” said another individual. “My hugs and kisses to you.”

Also Read Actress Pooja Bedi and her fiancé testes positive for Covid 19 Pooja Bedi, a Bollywood actress, and TV host disclosed on social media...

Pooja uploaded images from Alaya’s 25th birthday celebrations on Instagram Stories. The images included Omar F, Alaya F, and Laila Khan Furniturewalla.

Alaya, who also has a younger brother named Omar Furniturewalla, is the daughter of industrialist Farhan Furniturewala and Pooja Bedi. She made her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Advertisement

The next movie starring Alaya and Kartik Aaryan is Freddy, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2 and in which she will play his love interest.