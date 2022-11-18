Prateik Babbar says ‘nonsense’ films worked at BO after lockdown

Prateik Babbar is prepared to dazzle the audience in India Lockdown director Madhur Bhandarkar’s hitherto unseen persona.

In a recent interview, the actor discussed the movie and the box financial disaster that has followed the lockout.

He discussed how ‘nonsense’ movies ultimately succeeded on the large screen as opposed to OTT platforms.

Advertisement

Actor Prateik Babbar is prepared to dazzle the audience in India Lockdown director Madhur Bhandarkar’s hitherto unseen persona. In a recent interview, the actor discussed the movie and the box financial disaster that has followed the lockout. He discussed how ‘nonsense’ movies ultimately succeeded on the large screen as opposed to OTT platforms.

Also Read India Lockdown trailer revisits horrors of Covid-19 lockdowns The trailer for India Lockdown was released on Thursday. The movie, which...

Prateik portrays a migrant worker in India Lockdown who must travel on foot to his homeland as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India in 2020. Prateik discussed the movie with co-stars Madhur Bhandarkar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Aahana Kumra. Shweta brought out during the discussion how the audience views things differently in the post-covid era.

Shweta told Siddharth Kannan, “The last two years have really filtered the audience’s palette as well. She said she feels films which used to work well at the box office are no longer performing the same. “Ab shayad OTT pe chal jayein (They might work on OTT),” quipped Aahana Kumra.

“Definitely, the palette has filtered, but I feel like it’s a 50-50. Because, I don’t want to take films or actors’ names, but films, in my opinion, which shouldn’t have worked, those which have been not been bakwas but just nonsense films, aaj kal woh bhi box office pe fatt rahin hain (Even nonsense films are doing good at the box office). I think that’s always been the case,” shared Prateik Babbar.

Also Read Gautham Menon calls Ekk Deewana Tha a ‘mistake’ Gautham Menon doesn't even like to own his work in the 2012...

Advertisement

In spite of making money, Shweta continued, box office hits might not have much of a recall value. She added, “Of course, films should make money and bring money to the industry. I am happy with that. But, I don’t think those films have a shelf life and that is okay.” Since the lockdown, the audience has had access to a wide range of content on OTT platforms, according to Madhur Bhandarkar. He claimed that only a few South Indian movies, including Kantara, RRR, Karthikeya, and Pushpa, had succeeded in drawing audiences to theaters, while Bollywood’s only successes came from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned over 266 crore at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. The Kashmir Files brought in 340 crores globally. Brahmastra, on the other hand, finished with $425 crore in worldwide sales. The highest-grossing Indian films include RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: I, KGF: Chapter 2, Beast, Vikram, and Kantara.

Meanwhile, Zee5 will debut India Lockdown on December 2.