Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Preity Zinta shares a note on Children’s day
Preity Zinta posted a happy picture of her twins, Jai and Gia,...
Kal Ho Naa Ho has been out for 19 years. Nikkhil Advani directed Karan Johar and Yash Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, and Reema Lagoo appeared. Karan posted behind-the-scenes photos earlier in the day. Preity Zinta also posted her favourite film scene.
The actress said on Instagram,“Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting” . Shah Rukh Khan also appears. Shah Rukh sought to teach Preity how to live in the present.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Karan wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra co-star. Release date is April 28, 2019. Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He owns Jawan and Dunki.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.