Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Kal Ho Naa Ho has been out for 19 years.

Nikkhil Advani directed Karan Johar and Yash Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Karan posted behind-the-scenes photos earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Kal Ho Naa Ho has been out for 19 years. Nikkhil Advani directed Karan Johar and Yash Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, and Reema Lagoo appeared. Karan posted behind-the-scenes photos earlier in the day. Preity Zinta also posted her favourite film scene.

The actress said on Instagram,“Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting” . Shah Rukh Khan also appears. Shah Rukh sought to teach Preity how to live in the present.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Advertisement

Karan wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Advertisement

Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra co-star. Release date is April 28, 2019. Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He owns Jawan and Dunki.

Also Read Preity Zinta shares a note on Children’s day Preity Zinta posted a happy picture of her twins, Jai and Gia,...