Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Articles
Advertisement
Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Preity Zinta shares Kal Ho Naa Ho favourite scene

Advertisement
  • Kal Ho Naa Ho has been out for 19 years.
  • Nikkhil Advani directed Karan Johar and Yash Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho.
  • Karan posted behind-the-scenes photos earlier in the day.
Advertisement

Kal Ho Naa Ho has been out for 19 years. Nikkhil Advani directed Karan Johar and Yash Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, and Reema Lagoo appeared. Karan posted behind-the-scenes photos earlier in the day. Preity Zinta also posted her favourite film scene.

The actress said on Instagram,“Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting” . Shah Rukh Khan also appears. Shah Rukh sought to teach Preity how to live in the present.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Advertisement

Karan wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for story telling and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Advertisement

Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra co-star. Release date is April 28, 2019. Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He owns Jawan and Dunki.

Also Read

Preity Zinta shares a note on Children’s day
Preity Zinta shares a note on Children’s day

Preity Zinta posted a happy picture of her twins, Jai and Gia,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanwal & Zulqarnain brings their baby Aizal home, family greets warmly
Kanwal & Zulqarnain brings their baby Aizal home, family greets warmly
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s behind the scenes rehearsal photos
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s behind the scenes rehearsal photos
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Experts argue over body language of Meghan, Prince Harry in Netflix teaser
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award on Dec 6
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ready to attack royals
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, girl trains her pal dance moves
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story