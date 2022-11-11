Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie prepare for Christmas in LA

  • Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to be rejoining with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
  • Since she has returned to her home in Los Angeles
  • After a long absence of three years, the actress from Dil Dhadakne Do finally made her way back to India, where she immediately got back to work
PeeCee went to her social media handle not too long ago in order to share her joy with her followers as she got the ball rolling on the Christmas preparations at her home in Los Angeles.

Malti Marie and Priyanka Chopra get ready for the holiday of Christmas.

Priyanka posted a picture of her Christmas tree along with the caption “It’s up!” in the Instagram stories section of her account. She also included the emojis for a Christmas tree, a heart-eyed face, a fire, and an evil eye. In another photograph, the two of them can be seen sitting together in front of their fireplace while wearing identical white outfits. Maltie Marie is her twin sister. Priyanka, on the other hand, did not disclose Malti’s appearance. In the meantime, Malti’s first Christmas after her birth will be celebrated this year. It is important to note that the middle names of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Malti Chopra, and Nick’s mother, Denise Marie Jonas, were used to come up with the name Malti for their daughter.

