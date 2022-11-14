Priyanka Chopra dances to Mithun Chakraborty song in bathrobe

Priyanka Chopra could be seen moving to the song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai by Mithun Chakraborty.

A social media star named Ruhee Dosani joined the actor, who was recently in India to promote her haircare line.

The two ‘cancelled plans of going out’ and changed into white pyjamas for an impromptu girls’ night in order to pamper themselves.

Advertisement

In a recent video, Priyanka Chopra could be seen moving to the song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai by Mithun Chakraborty. A social media star named Ruhee Dosani joined the actor, who was recently in India to promote her haircare line. The two ‘cancelled plans of going out’ and changed into white pyjamas for an impromptu girls’ night in order to pamper themselves.

Also Read Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra hold hands on romantic walk in Vegas Actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick's wife, was also there to support him. She...

On Saturday, Ruhee posted a humorous video with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Reels. She wrote, “Staying in and doing self-care with your best friend… btw (by the way) do you prefer relaxing at home or going out?” The clip opens with Ruhee saying, “Priyanka, jaana hai kya aaj raat ko (you really want to go out tonight)?” Priyanka responds, “Waise hum log cab ka wait kar rahe hai na, and cab ne abhi cancel kiya, toh phir dusra cab dhundna padega (we were waiting for the cab, but the cab just cancelled, so we will have to look for another one now)…” Cutting her in, Ruhee asks, “Sun na… nahi jana hain na (listen, you don’t want to go, right)?” Priyanka looks happy and says, “Nahi jana hai Ruhee (I don’t want to go)… Ghar pe baithte hain (let’s stay at home).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani) Advertisement

As Priyanka and Ruhee, who were wearing party attire, change into bathrobes, the well-known song Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai from the 1984 movie Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki by Mithun Chakraborty and Salma Agha begins to play. Along with Ruhee, Priyanka can be seen sporting a pair of black sunglasses as the two engage in self-care. They dance to Ye Raat Mein Jo Maza Hai while experimenting with various hair products in a restroom. During their dancing performance, which was recorded inside a hotel room, Priyanka also played the guitar. Many celebrities and fans responded to the video. Actor Elli AvrRam wrote, “Best.” A comment read, ‘So cool.” A fan commented, “I watched this over 100 times… love Priyanka Chopra.”

Also Read Nick Jonas shouts out Priyanka Chopra at a Jonas Brothers concert Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018. PeeCee and Nick...

Priyanka returned to Mumbai earlier this month after a three-year absence. Priyanka kept herself busy with promotional activities for her haircare brand while she was in Mumbai. Later, she travelled to Lucknow, where she served as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and went on field visits. Following her arrival in Los Angeles, Priyanka uploaded a picture of herself holding her baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her singer-husband Nick Jonas standing by their side. “Home,” the star said as the post’s caption. After spending almost a week in India, she left for the US.