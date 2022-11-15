Priyanka Chopra in pantsuit looks beautiful

Chopra loves making fashion statements.

She wore executive looks with a playful and unexpected twist.

Priyanka Chopra in Anjul Bhandari chikankari suit.

Chopra loves making fashion statements. She wore executive looks with a playful and unexpected twist on her trip to India. From her monochrome denim to her power suit, she taught us how to update our workwear. This baby blue do taar Chikankari pantsuit by Anjul Bhandari exudes confidence with a touch of tradition. Read on for outfit details.

Priyanka Chopra looked like a boss in chikankari when she wore an Anjul Bhandari blazer and pants set. The pastel pantsuit was baby blue. It had a collared full-sleeve blazer and high-waisted slim-fit trousers. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel wore a matching crop top. Classy chikankari suit had jaali daar jaal and mahi jaal embroidery on sleeves and pants. The custom suit had Anjul Bhandari logo buttons on meenakari.

The pantsuit is modern and traditional. Follow the style icon and wear a chikankari pantsuit with white block heels. To accessorize, wear a sleek bracelet and mini studs. Priyanka’s hairstyle let them down. Glam face and mauve lips were her makeup choices.

Traditional pantsuits are perfectly tailored and can be worn to the office, a party, or fashion week. A sleek and strong pantsuit never fails to impress Priyanka.

