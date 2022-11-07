Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Three days in Mumbai promoted her hair care brand.

After three years, social media-savvy actress Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai. After having Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year, this was her first visit to India. Three days in Mumbai promoted her hair care brand. The UNICEF ambassador visited Lucknow today. She interacted with schoolgirls.

Pictures show Priyanka meeting city schoolgirls. She also visited the city to see UNICEF’s work to end girl violence and discrimination. The new mommy wore Chikankari during her visit. The actress shared a video about her schooling in Lucknow. Priyanka wanted to know how Uttar Pradesh women and children have changed.

Priyanka visited malnourished Kenyan children and women before going to India. In an interview, she lamented Kenya’s suffering. As a new mother, she found it difficult.

On Work in front, Jee Le Zaraa stars Priyanka, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Fans are eager to see the talented trio on screen in this highly anticipated film. Priyanka said they’ll start filming in 2023. The pandemic and other factors halted the shooting. Priyanka also has It’s All Coming Back To Me and Citadel.

