Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Priyanka Chopra meets Lucknow schoolgirls in a Chikankari outfit

Advertisement
  • Three days in Mumbai promoted her hair care brand.
  • The UNICEF ambassador visited Lucknow today.
  • She also visited the city to see UNICEF’s work.
Advertisement

After three years, social media-savvy actress Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai. After having Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year, this was her first visit to India. Three days in Mumbai promoted her hair care brand. The UNICEF ambassador visited Lucknow today. She interacted with schoolgirls.

Pictures show Priyanka meeting city schoolgirls. She also visited the city to see UNICEF’s work to end girl violence and discrimination. The new mommy wore Chikankari during her visit. The actress shared a video about her schooling in Lucknow. Priyanka wanted to know how Uttar Pradesh women and children have changed.

Priyanka visited malnourished Kenyan children and women before going to India. In an interview, she lamented Kenya’s suffering. As a new mother, she found it difficult.

On Work in front, Jee Le Zaraa stars Priyanka, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Fans are eager to see the talented trio on screen in this highly anticipated film. Priyanka said they’ll start filming in 2023. The pandemic and other factors halted the shooting. Priyanka also has It’s All Coming Back To Me and Citadel.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra in a Rahul Mishra pantsuit shows she’s always elegant
Priyanka Chopra in a Rahul Mishra pantsuit shows she’s always elegant

The season for pant suits has begun Pantsuits were a nod to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider
Kendall Jenner dating Bad Bunny, insider
Prince Harry reveals reason Britons hated Americans in 2016
Prince Harry reveals reason Britons hated Americans in 2016
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ready to take revenge from Meghan Markle
Sajal Aly believes marriage is not important
Sajal Aly believes marriage is not important
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry becomes "laughing stock" after new episode of South Parke
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
Kate Middleton and Prince William disappoints David Walliams
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story