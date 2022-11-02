Priyanka Chopra reacts sweetly to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy
Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai early Tuesday morning after almost three years....
PC shared a picture on her Instagram account, providing her followers with a glimpse of the programme that she was now viewing. She posted on Twitter the following message: “It ain’t Mumbai if you’re not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv.”
The actress arrived in India for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday morning. This was her first day back in the country. The paparazzi were waiting outside of the Mumbai airport to take pictures of the international celebrity as they arrived. The paparazzi also distributed a video in which the actress could be seen beaming and giving a friendly wave to the crowd.
The actress from Quantico wore a blue attire with white shoes to her appearance. She also sported a pair of white sneakers. She kept smiling and waving at her supporters the entire time she was outside, and she didn’t stop waving until she was safely inside her vehicle.
See video:
On the professional front, PC was most recently seen starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the film The Matrix Resurrections. Despite the fact that the suspense film enjoyed massive success in India, it was unable to win over the country’s film reviewers.
According to sources, Priyanka Chopra’s next project will be the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, which is scheduled for release all over the world in the year 2023.
