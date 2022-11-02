Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai photos make Dia Mirza nostalgic

After a three-year absence, Priyanka Chopra is now back in India and making the most of her time there

Her first trip to India since she and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy earlier this year

Therefore it makes her visit particularly significant to her Indian admirers

It should be noted that Priyanka, Nick, and Malti all reside in the United States. The Bajirao Mastani actress surprised her followers on social media on Tuesday by posting some breathtaking images.

In response to Priyanka Chopra’s pictures, Dia Mirza

Priyanka uploaded the images on her Instagram account with the following captions: “Home. looking forward to the next few days…” In it, the actress can be seen lounging by a Mumbai hotel window while wearing a blue and black tie-dye outfit. Dia Mirza said that PeeCee’s images brought back memories of their Miss India days: “Imagine that for several weeks, we called this hotel home. Hello again.” Priyanka won the Miss World crown in 2000, and Dia Mirza was named Miss Asia Pacific. Besides Dia, Preity Zinta also wrote: “U jet setter, oh my! You’re there already.” Heart emoticons were also used by Nick Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre, and other commenters.

